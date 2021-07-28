Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston have sent well wishes to their former Breaking Bad co-star, Bob Odenkirk, who has been admitted to hospital.

Odenkirk collapsed while on the New Mexico set of Better Call Saul and, at the time of reporting, is still in hospital. The cause of the collapse is currently unknown.

The actor was filming a scene when he “went down, and was immediately surrounded by crew members who called an ambulance”, according to a report by TMZ on Tuesday night (27 July).

A person close to Odenkirk, who was not authorised to speak publicly on the matter, told The Associated Press that the actor remains in hospital, with his current condition unclear.

Over on Instagram, Paul shared a picture of Odenkirk and wrote: “I love you my friend”.

Earlier in the day, Cranston also shared a photo on Instagram of him pictured with Odenkirk.

Cranston wrote: “Today I woke up to news that has made me anxious all morning. My friend, Bob Odenkirk collapsed last night on the set of Better Call Saul. He is in the hospital in Albuquerque and receiving the medical attention he needs but his condition is not known to the public as yet.

“Please take a moment in your day today to think about him and send positive thoughts and prayers his way, thank you.”

The actor has received a huge amount of support over on social media from fans and actors alike. Odenkirk’s co-star Michael McKean tweeted his support for Odenkirk, writing: “Sending huge love to our @mrbobodenkirk. You got this, brother.”

Elijah Wood added: “Oh man, really hope Bob Odenkirk is ok.”

Better Call Saul is in the middle of filming its sixth and final season. The Breaking Bad spin-off is set and produced in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

A representative for Odenkirk confirmed to The Independent that the actor is currently in hospital following his collapse.