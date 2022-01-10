Comedian and Full House star Bob Saget has died, aged 65.

The news was first reported by TMZ, who said he was pronounced dead at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. There is currently no word on a cause.

Saget was touring the state and last performed on Saturday night (8 January) in Jacksonville. He tweeted about the show shortly after it ended, writing: “Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this s***.”

He was set to be touring his stand-up show until May.

The comedian’s career was kickstarted in 1987 when he was cast as Danny Tanner in ABC sitcom Full House.

He was also known for hosting America’s Funniest Home Videos from 199 to 1997 and being the voice of the future Ted Mosby in hit sitcom How I Met Your Mother.

In the later stages of his career, Saget returned to his stand-up roots, touring comedy shows around America.

Bob Saget played Danny in hit ABC sitcom ‘Full House’ (Getty Images)

Saget was also known for his close friendship with fellow comedian Norm Macdonald, who died in September 2021.

The pair became friends after meeting on the comedy circuit in Ottawa, Canada. Saget directed Macdonald ib the 1998 film Dirty Work,

In 2008, Macdonald delivered a now-classic roast of Saget at a Comedy Central special in 2008.

Saget currently hosted a podcast series titled Bob Saget’s Here For You, which released its latest episode on 3 January 2022.

Saget’s Full House co-star John Stamos led the tributes to Saget, writing on Twitter: “I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”

Comedy Central’s official Twitter account wrote: “Bob Saget was a beloved and boundary-pushing comedian. He’ll be missed.”

Podcaster Mar Maron wrote: “Oh no. RIP Bob Saget. Truly one of the nicest guys and so funny. Very sad.”

Saget is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and three children.