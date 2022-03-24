Bob Saget reportedly told the staff of the venue where he performed his final comedy show that he didn’t “feel good” on the night he died.

Saget was found dead in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida the day after his show on 9 January.

When he failed to check out of the Ritz-Carlton the following day, his family asked hotel staff to conduct a wellness check when it was discovered he had died.

The medical examiner concluded that Saget died from a blow to the head, most likely from a backwards fall that resulted in him striking his head against the carpeted surface.

It has now been reported that Saget told a staff member at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall that he didn’t “feel good”, his “hearing had been off” and it was taking him “a long time to get over” Covid.

“He said that his hearing had been off and that was the case that night [he performed]. He was asking the sound guys to turn everything up,” Rosalie Cocci, a showrunner at the concert hall, allegedly told Orange County police during an interview conducted after Saget’s death.

According to the audio clip, obtained by Page Six, Cocci continued: “[He said} that he had been sick the night before and... sick in the sense of like his hearing was off. He said that he had a sore throat, that he was happy he had lozenges for the stage.”

The ‘Full House’ actor died on 9 January after suffering a blow to his head, most likely caused by a backwards fall (AFP via Getty Images)

Despite saying he didn’t know how long he’d be able to perform that night, Cocci told the Sheriff’s Office, Saget was on-stage at the concert hall for nearly two hours. Prior to that show, Saget had finished a 90 minute-long performance at Hard Rock.

“I did hear him say ‘I don’t feel good, but I’m ready to do this show,’” Cocci said, adding, “He said ‘This is what I do this for.’”

“It’s kinda like he was talking himself up.”

Cocci also told authorities Saget “seemed okay” at the time, and that he was “cracking jokes” before his show.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Of his performance, Cocci said Saget “wasn’t sweating, he didn’t miss a beat” and that he “came out very energetic”, according to the Page Six report.

Earlier this month, a US judge granted Saget’s family permanent protection against the public release of certain, sensitive records around his death.

Saget is survived by his widow, journalist Kelly Rizzo, and two daughters.