Authorities investigating Bob Saget’s death have reportedly come up with a new theory about what transpired in the hotel room where the comedian was found.

Saget was found dead in the Ritz-Carlton Orlando Grande Lakes in Florida on 9 January 2021. According to his family’s statement, he died of accidental trauma to the head.

Investigators said there were no signs of drug use or alcohol in Saget’s passing, with the Medical Examiner’s office suggesting that the Full House actor had “accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep”.

The autopsy also revealed that Saget suffered severe fractures to the back of his head, and around his eyes.

Now officials involved in the high-profile investigation have reportedly told People that it is likely Saget lost consciousness in the bathroom, hitting his head on the marble floor.

They apparently believe that the actor regained consciousness at some point, and stumbled back to his bed. Soon after, however, he lost consciousness again and ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Staff at the Ritz-Carlton told the publication that the 65-year-old comedian was “a ball of happy, positive energy” when he checked into the Orlando hotel.

Surveillance footage shows Saget entering his hotel room at around 2.17am on 9 January, before placing the “Do Not Disturb” sign and locking it from the inside.

His time of death is estimated at 4am, or 12 hours before he was discovered.

The Independent has contacted the Saget family’s representatives for comment.

Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo and three daughters from a previous marriage recently filed a lawsuit, blocking Florida officials from releasing details around Saget’s death to the public.

They argued that photographs, video and audio recordings, and autopsy information, which were prepared during the investigation into his death, are “confidential and exempt from disclosure to the public”.

A judge granted the family a temporary order, disallowing the release of any “sensitive information” about the comedian’s death, on 16 February.

In an interview with Fox News on the same day, Saget’s Full House co-star Candace Cameron Bure said she wanted to keep his legacy alive, remembering him for the “kind and loving and amazing person that he was.”