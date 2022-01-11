Journalist Kelly Rizzo has released a statement following the death of her husband Bob Saget on Sunday (9 January).

The comedian and Full House star died aged 65 at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. He performed in Jacksonville, Florida, the previous night.

Saget’s autopsy showed no signs of drugs or “foul play” in the actor’s sudden death in a hotel room, authorities said.

Rizzo, who met Saget in 2015 and got married to him in 2018, spoke for the first time after her husband’s death.

“My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything. I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers,” she told Fox News Digital on Monday (10 January).

“When the time is right and when this news is not as raw, I look forward to sharing more of Bob with the world. Sharing how much he meant to me, all of those around him, and how much all of his fans and friends meant to him as well,” the statement continued.

“Thank you for respecting my privacy at this time.”

Saget was bets known for his role as Danny Tanner on the hit sitcom in the 1980s and 1990s.

He was in the middle of a nationwide comedy tour, with more than a dozen live shows still planned, when he died.

Saget’s family said they were “devastated” at his death in a Sunday night statement.

“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today,” the statement read.

“He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.

“Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”