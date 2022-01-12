Full House actor Candace Cameron Bure says the death of her on-screen father Bob Saget “hurts like nothing I’ve ever felt before”.

The 45-year-old actor, who played the oldest daughter of the Tanner family, DJ, in the hit US sitcom, said she had felt “deeply connected” to Saget since she met him for the first time at the age of 10.

Saget was pronounced dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida on Sunday (9 January). The exact cause of his death remains unclear, however authorities said his autopsy showed no signs of drugs or “foul play”.

On Tuesday (11 January), Bure posted an emotional tribute to Saget, listing all the things she wished she had done with him “one more time”.

Sharing a photo of the pair on Instagram, Bure wrote: “Oh, Bob. Why’d you have to leave us so soon? We are all family, but you were the glue. The sticky, messy, squishy, sweet, lovable glue.”

“My childhood is wrapped up in you, my formative teenage years and the rest of adulthood. You taught me to feel deeply at such a young age,” she continued.

The 65-year-old actor played single father Danny Tanner in Full House which also starred John Stamos and Dave Coulier as Danny’s brother-in-law, uncle Jesse, and his friend Joey, respectively.

Adding that Saget became one of her closest friends in life, Bure continued: “I’m not saying goodbye because you’ll never leave my heart. Even with this gigantic tear in it”.

The cast of Full House previously said they would “grieve as a family” as part of an outpouring of grief that followed the news of Saget’s death.

John Stamos – who starred as Uncle Jesse on Full House – wrote that he was “broken” and “gutted” in response to news of his friend’s passing.

Steve Martin said Saget’s death was a “sad day for comedy world”.

Other stars who paid tribute to Saget include Judd Apatow, Ben Stiller, talk show hosts Jon Stewart and Jimmy Kimmel, Community’s Joel McHale, Ken Jeong, Kathy Griffin and The Office star BJ Novak.

Saget was in the middle of a nationwide comedy tour, with more than a dozen live shows still planned, when he died.

In a statement released after his death was confirmed, Saget’s wife Kelly Rizzo said: “Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”

Saget is survived by Rizzo and their three children.

Additonal reporting by Press Association