Pete Davidson has described how Bob Saget helped him during a “rough” mental health period as he paid tribute to the late actor.

The comedian and Full House star died on Sunday (9 January) aged 65 at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. No cause of death was given.

The news shocked the entertainment industry, with his Full House co-stars John Stamos and Candace Cameron Bure leading tributes to Saget.

Later on Sunday, Davidson – who doesn’t have social media – shared his own message about his own relationship with Saget.

In a tribute posted on the social media account of fellow stand-up comic and his The King of Staten Island collaborator Dave Sirus, Davidson remembered Saget as “one of the nicest men on the planet”.

“When I was younger and several times throughout our friendship he helped me get through some rough mental health stuff,” the Saturday Night Live star wrote.

“He stayed on the phone with my mom for hours trying to help in anyway he can – connecting us with doctors and new things we can try. He would check in on me and make sure I was okay.”

Davidson, 28, then offered his “condolences” to Saget’s family, as he continued: “I love you Bob it was an honor to know you. Thank you for your kindness and friendship.”

Confirming Saget’s death, his family said in a statement: “He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.

“Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”

At the time of this death, Saget was touring the US and last performed on Saturday night (8 January) in Jacksonville. He was set to be touring his stand-up show until May.

