The season finale of The Book of Boba Fett has been released on Disney Plus – and set up a number of future plot points for the Star Wars universe.

It’s not yet been confirmed whether the show will return for a second season, but fans have reacted enthusiastically to a teaser during the episode’s closing credits.

Spoilers follow for the finale of The Book of Boba Fett season one...

Among the plot points to be resolved in this episode was the reunion between Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu, following the cliff-hanger at the end of episode six.

Cad Bane, the villainous bounty hunter from The Clone Wars who gunned down Cobb Vance (Timothy Olyphant) in last week’s episode, also returns, only to meet his ends at the hands of Temuera Morrison’s Boba Fett.

While episode seven seems to wrap up Fett’s arc quite neatly, with the former Imperial heavy having restored peace to his Tatooine town, there were a few hints about where the series could go in the future.

A tease buried midway through the credits sequence saw the body-enhancement mechanic played by Thundercat sit beside the bacta tank. Inside the tank, recovering from his injuries was none other than Cobb Vance.

Temuera Morrison in ‘The Book of Boba Fett' (Nicola Goode / Lucasfilm Ltd.)

Viewers praised the late-in-the-day twists, with many suggesting that the reveal sets up Vance’s return in a forthcoming second season, or even his own spin-off.

“Cad Bane died and that’s honestly a huge shock for me,” wrote one person. “Motherf***er was the Boba Fett of the childhood and unlike Boba he actually earned his title by bombing the Jedi Temple, kidnapping infants, and going toe-to-toe with Jedi.”

“#BookofBobaFett finale was actually incredible,” wrote another person. “Loved every second of it and to be honest, I do want more. It was left quite open and sets up Mando S3 quite nicely I think. Hopefully a season 2 Boba Fett!”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“Huge satisfying finale to The Book Of Boba Fett!” commented a fan. “I felt a tear trickling down my mush because that was bats*** crazy Star Wars! Made by fans for fans. Incredible.”

“Book of Boba Fett finale was incredible,” added another. “Heartfelt, action packed and a fantastic homage to the Western genre.”

The series can be streamed now on Disney Plus.