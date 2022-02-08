The Book of Boba Fett left Star Wars fans on tenterhooks last week, ending on a cliffhanger involving the character of Grogu (otherwise known as “Baby Yoda”).

While many expect the plot point to be resolved in this week’s episode (9 February), some eagle-eyed fans have claimed that the forthcoming twist has already been “spoiled” by the franchise’s tie-in media.

Spoilers follow for The Book of Boba Fett season two...

Episode six of the Star Wars spin-off ended with Grogu being handed a choice by Luke Skywalker: would he take up Yoda’s lightsaber and follow the way of the Jedi, or accept Din Djarin’s (Pedro Pascal) gift of Mandalorian armour, and choose a life of emotional attachment?

The episode ended before viewers were shown Grogu’s choice – with many expecting that the decision will be revealed in The Book of Boba Fett’s finale, or else the forthcoming third season of The Mandalorian.

However, as noted by Screen Rant, the answer may have already been provided in Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren, a four-part comic book that is part of the official Star Wars canon.

Grogu in ‘The Book of Boba Fett' (Lucasfilm Ltd.)

In the comic, Kylo Ren (played in the films by Adam Driver) reveals that he was the first pupil to study under Luke Skywalker, eventually being joined by others.

In Boba Fett, Grogu is told that he would be Luke’s first academy student if he accepts the lightsaber – meaning that he surely chooses to reunite with his Mandalorian father figure instead.

The series concludes on Wednesday 9 February on Disney Plus.

Elsewhere, fans have claimed that The Book of Boba Fett episode five has opened up a glaring plot hole in Star Wars lore.