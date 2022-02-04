Book of Boba Fett opens up massive Star Wars plot hole in latest episode

The latest episode of The Book of Boba Fett has seemingly opened up a massive plot hole in the continuity of Star Wars.

Following on from last week’s Mandalorian crossover instalment, episode six saw the reappearance of a number of familiar faces from other entries in the Star Wars franchise.

Spoilers follow for The Book of Boba Fett, episode six...

In the episode, we see Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) travel to deliver the gift of beskar armour to his former ward, Grogu.

When he arrives on the unnamed planet, Grogu is training with Luke Skywalker (a digitally de-aged Mark Hamill). He is greeted by Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), who advises him not to meet with Grogu face to face.

Later in the episode, we see Luke offer Grogu a choice between the way of the Jedi, and his old life with Din Djarin, with whom he still harbours a strong emotional bond.

To demonstrate the choice, Luke instructs him to pick one item out of two: the first being the Mandalorian armour gifted by Din, and the other being Yoda’s old lightsaber.

However, the appearance of Yoda’s lightsaber has raised many questions within the Star Wars fanbase.

The weapon was last seen in the hands of Yoda back in ‘Revenge of the Sith' (Â©2005 Lucas Films)

It was last being seen wielded by the Jedi Master in Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, when he is bested in a battle with the evil Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid). The lightsaber is seen falling and is presumed to be lost, with Yoda spending the rest of his life away in the Dagobah system.

However, the canonical Darth Vader comic series by Charles Soule reveals that the lightsaber was destroyed in a huge furnace after the events of Sith.

Soule has subsequently suggested that the lightsaber could in fact be a fake, used for the purposes of propaganda, or that Yoda possessed more than one lightsaber.

However, for many fans, this explanation leaves much to be desired – and it’s still unexplained how the saber came to be in Luke’s possession by the time of The Book of Boba Fett.