The first episode of The Book of Boba Fett has been released on Disney Plus – but critics have returned a mixed verdict.

A spin-off series focusing on the popular Star Wars character Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), titled The Book of Boba Fett, is being released weekly on the streaming platform.

Fett, who previously appeared in The Mandalorian, is best known for his appearances in the original Star Wars trilogy – and episode one didn’t hesitate to clear up one of the franchise’s long-standing mysteries.

Here’s what the critics are saying about the first episode of The Book of Boba Fett...

The Telegraph’s Ed Power gave a damning assessment of the episode, writing in a two-star review: “Not even the makers of this series seem to have a clear idea why it needs to exist. Aside, that is, from the obvious, very lucrative imperative to feed fan-hunger for nostalgia-heavy reboots of characters they fell in love with as children.”

The Times also gave the series two stars, with critic Ed Potton writing: “It’s rated 12 and the target audience is probably also 12, so — as with The Mandalorian — character development plays second fiddle to fights, and lots of them.

“They are smartly choreographed here, especially a rooftop parkour-style one featuring Shand, but totally devoid of jeopardy or gore.”

Others, however, were more impressed by the series premiere. In a positive write-up for Digital Spy, Tom Chapman wrote: “The Book of Boba Fett is a story that’s been some 43 years in the making since he first popped up in the Star Wars Holiday Special.

“It’s too early to call on whether this is the next version of The Mandalorian, but if the first episode is anything to show what’s on its way, it’s safe to say that some like it Hutt.”

Morrison and Ming-Na Wen in ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ (Francois Duhamel / Lucasfilm Ltd)

Empire’s Ian Freer wrote: “As you might expect from director Rodriguez, who has his own lone wolf franchise in the El Mariachi films, the action is strong, a street fight — hello kick-ass Gamorrean guards — and a parkour chase being the pick of a bunch.

“It also moves along at a fair lick and is visually punchy; Tusken Raiders emerge from sandstorms, POV shots through Fett’s T-visor and a cool suiting up montage plays out to the most bombastic score.”

The Book of Boba Fett is available to stream on Disney Plus now.