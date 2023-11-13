Bobby Berk announces Queer Eye exit after 6 years

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Queer Eye interior design expert Bobby Berk has announced that the show’s forthcoming series will be his last.

Berk joined the reality show’s Netflix revival in 2018 alongside Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tan France.

“To the Queer Eye Community who have become family to me. The love that I have received from you all over the last 6 years has been absolutely surreal,” Berk shared on his Twitter/X account on Monday (13 November).

“... It’s with a heavy heart that I announce that season 8 will be my final season on Queer Eye. It’s not been an easy decision to be at peace with, but a necessary one. Although my journey with Queer Eye is over, my journey with you is not. You will be seeing more of me very soon.”

