Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Bobby Berk announces Queer Eye exit after 6 years

The interior design expert will bow out of the Netflix show after its eighth series

Tom Murray
Monday 13 November 2023 17:25
Comments
Queer Eye's Karamo reveals Harry Styles was introduced to Grindr while in Japan

Queer Eye interior design expert Bobby Berk has announced that the show’s forthcoming series will be his last.

Berk joined the reality show’s Netflix revival in 2018 alongside Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tan France.

“To the Queer Eye Community who have become family to me. The love that I have received from you all over the last 6 years has been absolutely surreal,” Berk shared on his Twitter/X account on Monday (13 November).

“... It’s with a heavy heart that I announce that season 8 will be my final season on Queer Eye. It’s not been an easy decision to be at peace with, but a necessary one. Although my journey with Queer Eye is over, my journey with you is not. You will be seeing more of me very soon.”

More to follow

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in