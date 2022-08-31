Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jade Goody’s son Bobby Brazier has said that he was left “shaking” after being “overwhelmed with emotion” while filming his first scenes for EastEnders.

In July, the 19-year-old model, who is the son of the late reality TV star Goody and presenter Jeff Brazier, announced that he was making the move into acting.

He is joining EastEnders as Freddie Slater, the son of Little Mo Mitchell (Kacey Ainsworth), with his first scenes airing next week.

Speaking to The Mirror ahead of joining the soap, Bobby said that his character was involved in a major storyline where he would demonstrate his acting prowess.

“I’ve been thrown in at the deep end,” he said.

“It was a huge moment for me. I had an emotional scene where I came into the café and I was like, ‘I don’t want any bulls** no more, stop lying to me.’ There was grief, there was anger, there was a lot of emotion, Freddie was overwhelmed.”

The actor continued: “Before we filmed it I had prepped but I hadn’t got into the emotions, over lunch I decided to lock myself in my dressing room and get the emotions of Freddie and really understand the emotions of the scene and I feel like I smashed it.

Brazier in ‘EastEnders' (BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

“I was overwhelmed with emotion to the point where I was shaking.”

Announcing that he was joining EastEnders last month, Bobby said: “Stepping into the acting world has always been a vision of mine and doing that with EastEnders as a Slater is a blessing. I’m very grateful.”

Describing the character, executive producer Chris Clenshaw added: “Freddie Slater is a chaotic 18-year-old with a sensitive soul, a modern-day lad who’s in touch with his spiritual side.”

He said that Bobby is an “amazing young addition to the EastEnders cast, who brings heart and humility to the role”.