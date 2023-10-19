Bobby Brazier explains why he was ‘deflated’ after Strictly tango

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Strictly Come Dancing star Bobby Brazier has explained why he appeared “deflated” after closing last week’s show with his tango.

The EastEnders star and partner Dianne Buswellreturned to the stage on Saturday (14 October), when they performed a tango to David Bowie’s “Fashion”.

While the pair received generally positive feedback from the judges, viewers shared their concerns after Brazier, 20, appeared visibly upset and on the brink of tears after the dance.

Appearing on Strictly’s sister show It Takes Two on Wednesday (18 October), Brazier was asked by host and former Strictly pro Janette Manrara about how his reaction to the dance.

“You looked a little bit deflated still, after you got the judges comments,” she said, with Brazier replying: “I was. Proper.”

He explained: “To be honest, I think it was less to do with the judges’ comments. I was actually quite happy with the judges’ comments – shocked.”

“Yeah, we were buzzing with it actually, weren’t we?” Buswell added.

Brazier and Buswell danced the Tango on Saturday (BBC/Guy Levy)

Brazier continued: “But Strictly’s a journey and I think I was just very tired and glad to have done the tango and put that all behind me.”

Earlier in the discussion, Buswell had stressed that she “really didn’t go easy on him” with the routine, saying: “I made the tango start and finish, we did not break hold the whole tango, and that’s something that I think needs to be really commended because it was hard.

“I wanted to push Bobby, so I think it was great we got some really good constructive criticism that we can work on. But I’m so proud of him trusting me, and me being able to push him that little bit further. That’s what this show is about, we’re pushing you to your limits, and I think I did that.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Brazier and Buswell scored a total of 30 points, with the leaderboard topped by Layton Williams with 37 points.

Brazier appeared ‘deflated’ after the routine (BBC)

While some viewers have criticised Williams, claiming that he has an unfair advantage on the show due to his background in musical theatre, the Bad Education star has defended himself in a new interview.

“I’ve taken it on the chin; I get what everyone’s saying,” he said. “But if you could be a fly on the wall in this rehearsal room, it’s not easy for me.”

The actor has previously said he is trained in jazz, tap, and ballet “to a certain degree” when responding to the criticism of his dance experience.

“I’m absolutely not a ballet dancer, but I’ve done shows that I’ve had to play characters that are,” he said.

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday 21 October at 6.35pm on BBC One.