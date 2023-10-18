Layton Williams responds to Strictly viewers complaining about his dance experience

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Layton Williams has responded to complaints coming from Strictly Come Dancing viewers about his professional level of dance experience.

It has been suggested that Williams, who is competing in this year’s instalment of the BBC dancing competition, has an unfair advantage due to his prior musical theatre experience.

Williams came to prominence for playing Stephen Carmichael in the BBC comedy Bad Education. but launched his career on London’s West End aged 12, starring as a young Billy Elliot in the hit musical and as a young Michael Jackson in the stage production of Thriller Live.

The Everyone’s Talking About Jamie actor has responded to the complaints about his prior dancing experience in an interview for The Guardian, saying that rehearsals are not as easy for him as it might seem.

“I’ve taken it on the chin; I get what everyone’s saying,” he said of the criticism.

“But if you could be a fly on the wall in this rehearsal room, it’s not easy for me.”

Williams, who is partnered with Strictly professional dancer Nikita Kuzmin, said that his dance partner’s choreography is challenging and that he suspects judges might score him with his musical theatre background in mind.

“I’m not sad about that – I want to rise to the challenge,” Williams said.

Layton Williams and his dancer partner Nikita Kuzmin (BBC / screengrab)

Williams has also appeared in productions of Rent and Hairspray and is best known for playing teen drag queen Jamie New in the musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie from 2019 to 2022, in London and on the UK tour.

He received training at prestigious musical theatre schools Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts and Sylvia Young Theatre School – both of which are known for training up the next generation of West End stars.

The actor has previously said he is trained in jazz, tap, and ballet “to a certain degree” when responding to the criticism of his dance experience.

“I’m absolutely not a ballet dancer, but I’ve done shows that I’ve had to play characters that are,” he said.

“So dance is in me, it’s a core feeling and I love it and it’s my passion. But this world of Latin and Ballroom is completely new to me, so that’s what I’m excited to explore.”

As many of the celebrities competing on Strictly are actors, singers and presenters, a large number of them will have trained in dance or theatrical performance. A large portion of the contestants have attended stage school and also appeared in musical theatre roles in the West End or on tour.

The ‘Strictly’ cast of 2023 (BBC Studios/Ray Burmiston)

Contestants also on this year’s show with prior dancing experience include EastEnders actor Nigel Harman, who starred in the original West End production of Mamma Mia! and has appeared in musicals performing on cruise ships. Coronation Street star Ellie Leach has not professionally danced before but studied tap, ballet and street dance when she was younger. Meanwhile, Sherlock star Amanda Abbington attended dance classes from the ages of five to 17.

You can read about all of this year’s Strictly contestants with prior dance experience here.

Episodes will continue to air every Saturday on BBC One, with the results show following suit on Sunday evenings.

You can find the full line-up and the pairings for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing here.