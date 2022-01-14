Phillip Schofield has joked that Boris Johnson should consider joining Dancing on Ice as he “looks at different career options”, amid calls for the prime minister to step down.

The Tory leader is currently facing pressure to resign after apologising for attending an illegal party at No 10 in May 2020.

While Johnson insisted that he hadn’t known the “bring your own booze” event was a party and had assumed it was a work event, members of Johnson’s own party – as well as Labour and the Liberal Democrats – have called on the PM to step down.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk ahead of the launch of the new series of Dancing on Ice on Sunday (16 January), presenter Schofield offered up the prime minister as one of his “bucket list” contestants.

“Well, I think you’ve all got to look for someone who’s looking at different career options or different things they can do, to fill in extra time,” he said. “So maybe Boris?”

Co-host Holly Willoughby joked, “We have great office parties”, with Schofield responding: “What’s more, we have all got just a little bit of cheese.”

On Thursday (13 January) evening, new allegations emerged regarding more lockdown-breaching parties at No 10, this time said to be held on the eve of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral in April 2021 last year.

Dancing on Ice begins Sunday 16 January at 7pm on ITV.