✕ Close Related video: Security minister says ‘action can be taken’ if parties held night before Duke of Edinburgh funeral

Boris Johnson’s former director of communications, James Slack, has apologised “unreservedly” for a party held at No 10 last April to mark his leaving Downing Street, saying it “should not have happened at the time that it did”.

It comes after The Daily Telegraph reported that two events were held on the evening of Friday 16 April 2021 – when England was under step 2 Covid restrictions, which banned indoor mixing and restricted numbers of funerals and weddings, and on the evening before Prince Philip’s funeral that saw the Queen sit alone and wearing a face mask at a socially-distanced ceremony.

In a statement released on Friday morning by News UK, Mr Slack said: “I am deeply sorry, and take full responsibility.”

Calls for Boris Johnson to resign have intensified since news broke last night about Mr Slack’s party, as well as another unconfirmed leaving do for the PM’s photographer said to have been held on the same night. Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey demanded “[Mr] Johnson must go”, while Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner said she had “no words for the culture and behaviours at No 10”.