Boris Johnson’s former director of communications, James Slack, has apologised “unreservedly” for a party held at No 10 last April to mark his leaving Downing Street, saying it “should not have happened at the time that it did”.
It comes after The Daily Telegraph reported that two events were held on the evening of Friday 16 April 2021 – when England was under step 2 Covid restrictions, which banned indoor mixing and restricted numbers of funerals and weddings, and on the evening before Prince Philip’s funeral that saw the Queen sit alone and wearing a face mask at a socially-distanced ceremony.
In a statement released on Friday morning by News UK, Mr Slack said: “I am deeply sorry, and take full responsibility.”
Calls for Boris Johnson to resign have intensified since news broke last night about Mr Slack’s party, as well as another unconfirmed leaving do for the PM’s photographer said to have been held on the same night. Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey demanded “[Mr] Johnson must go”, while Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner said she had “no words for the culture and behaviours at No 10”.
Security minister Damian Hinds refused to be drawn this morning on whether Boris Johnson should be held responsible for the reported parties held at No 10 the night before Prince Philip was laid to rest.
However, he did say that if the reports are true, “action can be taken” against those who broke the rules.
It remains to be seen if the PM will be blamed for the parties taking place in his own house, despite claims he was not present at either of them.
Boris Johnson’s former director of communications James Slack has said he wants to “apologise unreservedly for the anger and hurt caused” by a party held to mark his leaving Downing Street in April 2021.
It comes after reports that two events were held on the evening of Friday 16 April last year – when England was under step 2 Covid restrictions, which banned indoor mixing and restricted numbers of funerals and weddings, and happened to fall on the evening before Prince Philip’s funeral.
In a statement released on Friday morning by The Sun’s publisher, News UK, Mr Slack said: “I wish to apologise unreservedly for the anger and hurt caused. This event should not have happened at the time that it did. I am deeply sorry, and take full responsibility.”
Our political correspondent Ashley Cowburn reports:
Lib Dems and Labour renew calls for Johnson’s resignation
Sir Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats, says the PM “must go” following the news about parties on the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral.
Meanwhile, Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner said she had “no words for the culture and behaviours at No 1, and the buck stops with the PM”.
Both also took the time to remind people of the images of the Queen “sat alone in mourning” at her husband’s funeral, in order to adhere with social distancing rules. “The Queen sitting alone, mourning the loss of her husband, was the defining image of lockdown. Not because she is the Queen, but because she was just another person, mourning alone like too many others,” Sir Ed wrote.
Downing Street staff attended two separate parties on the evening before Prince Philip’s funeral amid strict Covid rules that saw the Queen sit alone as she bade farewell to her husband of 73 years, it has been alleged.
The Daily Telegraph reported that two events were held on the evening of Friday 16 April 2021 – when the country was under step 2 coronavirus restrictions which banned indoor mixing. Both events were said to be leaving parties for staff working in the prime minister’s inner team. One was reportedly held for James Slack, Boris Johnson’s then-director of communications, and the other for the prime minister’s personal photographer.
Witnesses told The Telegraph that “excessive alcohol” was drunk, attendees danced to music DJ’d by a special adviser, and the gatherings lasted beyond midnight. The paper also reported that the celebrations were initially held separately before merging later in the evening. Around 30 people were allegedly present across both parties.
Tom Batchelor has the full report:
Good morning
Hello, and welcome to The Independent’s rolling politics coverage.
Stay tuned as we bring you the latest fallout for Boris Johnson amid fresh allegations of Covid-breaching No 10 parties, this time said to be held on the eve of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral last year.
