Bradley Whitford shares scathing response to Piers Morgan interview request

Bradley Whitford has shared a scathing response to a Piers Morgan interview request days after the broadcaster criticised him.

Earlier this week, the Handmaid’s Tale , West Wing and Get Out actor shared his view on Elon Musk’s controversial takeover of Twitter

Musk, shortly after his purchase of the social media platform was completed, announced plans to charge a fee for the blue tick feature, which verifies accounts. His takeover has led to concerns that a less-regulated platform will allow hate speech and disinformation to spread further.

Whitford wrote: “Entitled bats*** billionaires in charge of the public square is the opposite of freedom and a recipe for disaster.”

Morgan, who has been supporting Musk in recent days, replied to Whitford on 31 October: “As opposed to entitled bats*** actors who – unlike @elonmusk -–think any views that challenge their own woke-ravaged self-righteous rantings warrant instant cancellation? Put your rattle back in your illiberal stroller, you big baby.”

Days later, Whitford shared a screenshot of a message he received from an employee of Morgan’s talk TV show Uncensored, inviting him onto the show.

The message read: “I know Piers would love you to join him for an interview next week to give us your take on the state of America.”

Whitford shared his response alongside Morgan’s original criticism from days earlier, writing: “You sure, Buddy?”

In his reply, in which he declined the invitation, the actor pointed out that Morgan “got super-triggerd by an opinion I expressed about a billionaire whose ass he's trying to kiss”.

Piers Morgan criticised Bradley Whitford days before he was invited onto his TV show (Twitter)

“Sorry, ⁦@piersmorgan⁩. Unavailable,” he wrote, sharing the screenshots on Twitter.

The Independent has contacted Talk TV for comment.

Whitford plays Commander Joseph Lawrence in The Handmaid’s Tale, which is currently on its fifth season.

Find the talking points from the latest episode to have aired in the UK here.

Bradley Whitford in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ (Hulu)

The series continues Sundays on Channel 4 at 9pm.