While fans are excited by the surprise renewal of hit Apple TV+ comedy-drama series Ted Lasso, writer and actor Brett Goldstein appears to have more nuanced feelings about it.

The Emmy-winning show stars Jason Sudeikis as an American football coach hired to manage a flailing team in Richmond, London. The series ended with its third season in 2023, but Sudeikis revealed last month it was being revived for another.

“We’re writing season four now,” Sudeikis, 49, said on a recent episode of Travis and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast. “That’s the official word.”

In an interview with NPR’s Wild Card podcast, Goldstein, who plays Roy Kent, said while he was in the writer’s room working on the series, it reminded him of his friend’s dead cat – that turned out to not be dead after all.

“I have a friend that I went to university with, and I think about this a lot,” he said. “He had a cat that died. He loved his cat, and the cat was run over, and they buried the cat, buried it. And he was a child. They buried the cat in the garden, and he lay in bed so sad, so upset and crying, and he prayed and he prayed and he wished. ‘I wish the cat would come back.’

“And then the cat did come back, and it turned out the cat they buried wasn’t their cat. And I think about that all the time.

“And so, I’m like, no wonder this guy is f***ed in the head, because he thinks death isn’t real, so of course he’s insane. He’s such a weird guy, cause he thinks he can bring things back from the dead.”

Goldstein explained that he felt “like that kid” with Apple renewing the series despite Ted Lasso co-creators Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly initially planning a three-season run for the series.

“I guess I’m saying I feel like that kid,” the Shrinking co-creator said. “Like ‘We buried it… We all cried, we had a funeral. Are you saying we can bring anything back?’ It’s too much power.”

In the season three finale, Ted flew back home to America to deal with personal issues, while Roy Kent stepped in as assistant coach alongside Coach Beard, played by Brendan Hunt.

“Ted’s coaching a women’s team,” he teased on the New Heights podcast.

When asked by Kansas City Chiefs star Travis if the new season would see Ted officially back home in America, Sudeikis responded coyly: “Yeah, that’s too many questions.”

In a press statement, Sudeikis added: “As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to ‘look before we leap,’ in season four the folks at AFC Richmond learn to leap before they look, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be.”

Along with Sudeikis and Goldstein, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple and Jeremy Swift are all confirmed to reprise their roles in the forthcoming season.

Over the course of its initial run, Ted Lasso received 61 Emmy nominations in total and won 13, with Sudeikis picking up the lead actor in a comedy series gongs in 2021 and 2022.