Brian Cox has shared a “questionable” encounter he had with Succession fans in Hollywood.

The actor, who plays Logan Roy in the HBO drama, was discussing his issues with Hollywood in general, calling it “the worst place in the world to raise female children”.

He told The Telegraph in a new interview: “There are so many pressures on young women already, and it just exacerbates them.”

Emphasising his point, he offered his own “Hollywood story”, which he said took place after he won a Golden Globe for Succession in 2020.

“I got a Golden Globe [in 2020], which was lovely. Then, I was invited to this MeToo meeting. I arrived late, so I had to stand at the back while all these rather intense Hollywood women were listening to Ronan Farrow [the journalist] talk about the work he had done [exposing the sexual misconduct of Harvey Weinstein]. Then it finished.”

He continued: “Everyone turned around and immediately took out their devices and started filming me, walking up to me and saying, ‘Can you tell us to f*** off?’.

Cox said he was left questioning the appropriateness of the request due to the sensitive nature of the meeting they’d just been a part of.

“I thought: ‘Is this appropriate? This is a MeToo meeting.’ This is the problem – that people do things on a tokenistic level. I find that questionable.”

Cox was one of many recently to tear into Liz Truss, who resigned as prime minister on Thursday (20 October) after just 44 days.

Appearing on BBC series Question Time on 7 October, the actor said: “I cannot see how she can lead the country and I don’t think she can lead the country because I don’t think people trust her, and if you don’t have trust, you don’t have anything.”

He said she was “the wrong person for the job”.

Find the world of entertainment’s reactions to Truss’s resignation here.