After over a year of waiting, Bridgerton season two is finally here.

The first season of the hit show arrived on Netflix on Christmas Day 2020, and proved to be one of the streaming giant’s most popular original series.

The eight-part first season followed two high-society families as their daughters enter the competitive marriage market in Regency-era London.

It starred Regé-Jean Page as the Duke of Hastings, who has not returned for the latest series, and Phoebe Dynevor as debutant Daphne Bridgerton.

Below is everything we know about the return of Bridgerton and what’s next for everyone’s favourite debutantes.

What was in the trailer?

A teaser trailer for the new season dropped on Valentine’s Day (14 February).

“Dearest gentle reader, did you miss me?” Lady Whistledown asks in the clip.

The trailer sees a new group of debutantes being introduced to Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) as they enter the marriage market.

Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) is shown courting Edwina Sharma while exchanging intense, longing looks with her sister Kate (Simone Ashley).

Fans were left very excited, with many sharing their excitement over the clip on Twitter.

What is season two about?

Readers of the original books by Julia Quinn, on which the series is based, will know that the eight novels each focus on a different character and central romance.

Bridgerton’s first season adapted Quinn’s opening book of her series – titled The Duke & I. It followed Daphne Bridgerton (Dynevor) and her relationship with Simon Bassett, the Duke of Hastings (Page).

Season two is based on the events of The Viscount Who Loved Me. It centres around Daphne’s brother, the elusive bachelor Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) in his quest to find a match made in heaven.

Bailey and Simone Ashley – who play Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma, respectively – lead the cast of season two.

Seasons three and four have already been commissioned by Netflix, as well as a prequel series telling the “origin story” of Queen Charlotte (Rosheuvel).