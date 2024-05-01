For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A Bridgerton showrunner has told viewers to expect more queer storylines in upcoming seasons of the show.

The regency drama, starring Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton, is returning to Netflix for its third season this month. Three episodes of the new season will drop on 16 May, with a further four installments released on 13 June.

Jess Brownell (Inventing Anna, Scandal) has taken over from Chris Van Dusen as Bridgerton’s showrunner and says she’s passionate about delivering more LGBTQ+ representation.

Speaking to Pride , Brownell revealed she isn’t certain exactly how the queer storylines will play out yet but is determined to make them happen.

“I want to see more queer joy on my screens and that was definitely a priority for me when I stepped into the showrunner role,” she said.

“How exactly that plays out over this season and the next couple seasons, I can’t say specifically, but I will say I’m excited for fans to see that,” the writer added.

Stars of the show are already excited by the prospect of LGBTQ+ plotlines being written into future scripts.

Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington in the series, revealed she’s “desperate” for more queer storylines on the show.

Coughlan noted Bridgerton has already created an extremely “diverse” imagining of regency London, adding there’s “so much space” for “queer love stories” on the show.

“I think all love stories deserve to be celebrated,” the 37 year old actor added.

The long-awaited third season of the Netflix series will revolve around the blossoming love story between Coughlan’s Penelope Featherington and Luke Newton’s Colin Bridgerton, who have been steadfast friends over the past two seasons.

This season adapts the story of Romancing Mister Bridgerton, the fourth novel in Julia Quinn’s series following the love stories of the aristocratic Bridgerton family.

In a TikTok clip shared by Elle, Coughlan and Newton revealed that it wasn’t difficult creating a deeper connection between their characters Penelope and Colin on-screen thanks to their off-screen friendship.

Coughlan told the outlet: “We’ve known each other now five years and people were like: ‘What did you do to build the chemistry?’ And I’m like: ‘Well, we just stopped repressing it, and then it was fine, we didn’t have to do anything.’”

“It was amazing. We’ve been on such a journey together,” she noted. “‘Cause I feel like we were babies in season one, it’s strange to look back.”