Bridgerton season 3 teaser ‘checks in’ on newlyweds Kate and Anthony

Netflix has released a teaser for Bridgerton season three that “checks in” on Kate and Anthony.

The characters married last season in an intimate wedding and the new trailer features the couple dancing.

“As one can see, life after marriage has not dimmed the flames that burn between these two in the slightest,” a description for the video, shared across social media, reads.

Bridgerton Season 3 arrives on Netflix in two parts, with part one premiering on 16 May and part two on June 13.