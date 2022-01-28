Bridgerton star Nicole Coughlan has teased a new romance plotline in the second series of the hit Netflix period drama.

Coughlan played Penelope Featherington, the youngest Featherington daughter, in the first season of Bridgerton, and is expected to feature prominently in season two.

Speaking to Elle UK for its March cover profile (out 2 February), the actor was asked about the possibility of sharing “steamy” scenes with her co-star Luke Newton in forthcoming seasons.

“Oh god, yes, it’s going to happen!” she replied. “We used to joke about it, really inappropriate jokes, like, ‘Wouldn’t it be funny if we did this when we do it?’

“And then as time goes on it becomes more real. Now it’s not funny anymore! Everyone’s like, “You’re going to have to kiss Luke! On the lips!”’

Newton plays the third Bridgerton son, Colin Bridgerton, who left for a tour of the world at the end of Bridgerton’s first season.

Bridgerton season two arrives on Netflix on 25 March 2022.