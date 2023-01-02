Bridgerton fans get first look at young Lady Danbury in Queen Charlotte

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Netflix has released the first image of Lady Danbury in the forthcoming Bridgerton prequel series.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will give viewers an insight into the early stages of Charlotte’s marriage to King George and show her journey to becoming the most powerful woman in England.

Meanwhile, Agatha Danbury – played by Arsema Thomas – uses Charlotte’s growing profile as an opportunity to emerge as a star of the social scene in her own right, all while navigating her marriage to a significantly older man.

According to Netflix, Danbury is an early confidante of the Queen. The character description reads: “With keen knowledge of the once divided social scene and the intricacies of marriage, Agatha becomes a guiding light for the new Queen, all while finding her own voice and power.”

In the first look image of young Danbury, the character is dressed in fineries and in conversation with the Queen, and wears a similar style of tiara and necklace worn by Danbury in her later years.

As well as depicting the characters in their early adult stages, Queen Charlotte will also feature actors familiar to fans from the original Bridgerton series.

Golda Rosheuvel will reprise her role as the royal figure, Adjoa Andoh will feature as Lady Danbury, while Ruth Gemmell also returns as Lady Violet Bridgerton.

Arsema Thomas as Lady Danbury in Queen Charlotte (NICK WALL/NETFLIX)

At present, it’s not clear how much of the eight-episode series will use jumps in time to show the characters at different ages.

In a previous release, fans got a chance to see young Queen Charlotte in action, as she meets her future husband for the first time.

Since King George is largely absent from the Bridgerton timeline, with his unstable mental condition causing the institution to keep him shielded from public life, Queen Charlotte gives viewers the opportunity to see the nature of his and Charlotte’s marriage in less difficult times.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is scheduled for release in spring 2023.