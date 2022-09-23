Bridgerton spin-off about young Queen Charlotte teases first photo and official title

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Netflix’s forthcoming Bridgerton spin-off series has released a first-look photo, along with the official title.

In May, it was announced that a prequel following a young Queen Charlotte, Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury had been greenlit, with India Amarteifio starring as the titular queen.

During Netflix’s global fan event Tudum on Friday (23 September), the streamer unveiled new details about the limited series, titled Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

Speaking in the teaser video, Bridgerton’s Golda Roshuvel and Adjoa Andoh, who played the older versions of Queen Charlotte and Lady Danbury, were joined by Amarteifio to pass “the baton” on.

“We have this wonderful tag team, where we high-five each other and the baton is passed on, which I think is a real beautiful metaphor for the older and the younger, do you know what I mean?” Roshuvel said. “It’s really cool, I love it.”

“Can I say, as a compliment to you both, there is something so particular and fabulous about your whiplash, heartfelt, witty, sharp Queen Charlotte,” Andoh praised.

“India has absolutely grabbed all of that and made it her own and run with it. When I look at India, I see Golda. I see young Charlotte become older Charlotte and it’s a beautiful thing.”

India Amarteifio in ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ (Netflix/ YouTube screenshot)

Additional cast members joining the forthcoming show include Michelle Fairley, Corey Mylchreest, Arsema Thomas, Sam Clemmett, Freddie Dennis, Richard Cunningham, Tunji Kasim, Rob Maloney, Cyril Nri and Hugh Sachs.

Following the release of Bridgerton season two in March, the period romance series was renewed for a third and fourth season, with the third expected to be released in early 2023.

Bridgerton is available to stream on Netflix.