Bridgerton fans have expressed annoyance over the long-confirmed absence of Regé-Jean Page from its forthcoming second season.

On 3 March, the official Instagram account for the hit Netflix show shared new posters for its new series, which premieres on 25 March.

The posters show the returning characters during an afternoon game of croquet and tea, minus Page’s popular character, Simon, the Duke of Hastings.

It was announced in April 2021, a few months following Bridgerton’s season one finale, that Page would not be returning for the next season.

However, this new reminder of the forthcoming season prompted fans to share their upset at the prospect of a Page-less Bridgerton.

“It’s back but it just won’t be the same,” wrote a fan.

Another responded: “He’s just not in it is he.”

One fan was clear about what they would miss most from the show: “The sexiest parts won’t be there!”

(LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX)

While the Duke’s relationship with Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) was the main storyline for season one, his character arc came to a close by the finale.

The show’s creators later confirmed that Page’s role was always going to be limited to one season.

Even as many fans expressing their frustrations of his absence, others still seemed excited for the new series.

“OMG I’m freaking out, my heart is pouring out of my mouth, looking forward to the trailer,” one fan said.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Another wrote: “I’m hosting a Bridgerton birthday brunch the day after it premiers! It will indeed be the event of the season.”

The new season will follow the eldest Bridgerton sibling Viscount Anthony as he sets out to find a suitable wife, as detailed in the second romance novel in a series by Julia Quinn.

Bridgerton season two will premiere on Netflix on 25 March.