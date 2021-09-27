Bridgerton fans swoon as Netflix unveils first images for season two

Netflix has unveiled the first photos from the set of Bridgerton’s second season.

The images show Viscount Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) in conversation with Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

Also pictured are Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, Shelley Conn as Mary Sharma, and Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma.

Kate Sharma, this season’s lead, has been described by the streamer as “equal parts headstrong and whip-smart. Her sharp wit and independent nature make her a singular force on the 1814 marriage mart, where she hopes to secure a love match for her younger sister, Edwina.”

She was introduced to fans in a first clip over the weekend.

Edwina, meanwhile, “has been taught by her older sister to be the perfect debutante. She’s kind-natured and endlessly endearing. But while she may be young and naive, she also knows what she wants: a true love match.”

Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, Shelley Conn as Mary Sharma, and Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma in season two of ‘Bridgerton' (LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX)

Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton and Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma in season two of ‘Bridgerton' (LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX)

Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, and Luke Thomspon as Benedict Bridgerton in season two (LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX)

Mary is “the daughter of an Earl, but gave up her title to run away with her true love – a merchant. The scandal that quickly ensued has made Mary somewhat of an outsider upon her return to London society for the debut of her daughters.”

Fans shared their excitement after Netflix posted the first-look images on social media.

“Omg everyone looks so good,” one person wrote.

“So excited for season 2,” someone else tweeted.

“I’m literally crying right now they all look so good LOOK AT THEM,” another person shared.

Bridgerton season two is coming “soon” to the US and the UK, but Netflix has yet to unveil a specific release date.