The much-awaited third season of hit Netflix series Bridgerton has been released, and while fans are eager to see their favourites return, the show also features a number of new faces.

The hit Netflix rom-com follows two high society families as their daughters enter the competitive marriage market in Regency-era London. The first half of the show was released last week with its second instalment to come.

With Penelope Featherington (played by Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) entangled in a friends-to-lovers arc, it marks the first time the series features existing characters as the main protagonists.

But despite the central story being on the familiar favourites, there are enough new faces to add some novelty to the mix.

Who are the show’s new characters?

Lord Alfred Debling

The eligible bachelor finds himself at the centre of a love triangle in the first half of the series as Cressida Cowper shows an interest in him. Created especially for the series, his character does not feature in the popular romance books written by Julia Qunn. The Crown star Sam Philips plays the naturalist who shows an interest in conservation distinguishing himself from the rest of the Ton.

( LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX )

Lady Tilley Arnold

Maleficent actor Hannah New plays the widow Lady Tilley Arnold, love interest of the long elusive Benedict Bridgerton. The two share an interest in innovation and visionary thinking as Arnold sees the potential for the creation of the hot air balloon to make an impact in the future. The pair start a physical relationship as the wealthy widow expresses she does not wish to be courted.

( LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX )

Lord Marcus Anderson

Another new addition to the Bridgerton universe who does not exist in the books, Lord Anderson is the brother of one of the most powerful women in high society, Lady Danbury.

Played by Daniel Francis, who has also starred in Wheel of Time and Once Upon a Time, Anderson is a widower who sets his eyes on the head of the Bridgerton household, Lady Violet.

( LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX )

Earl of Kilmartin, John Stirling

Victor Alli plays Francesca Bridgerton’s love interest after it emerges that the two share a passion for music after a slow-burning start. When he calls on the Bridgerton household, the two share moments of silence together as their compatibility beens to show.

Alli’s previous credits include Death on the Nile and Andor.

Francesca Bridgerton

While Francesca’s character served a minor role in previous seasons, she was originally played by another actor. Ruby Stokes left the programme to star in Lockwood & Co, leaving Hannah Dodd to fill in for her.

A less spirited character than her sisters, Francesca demonstrates a passion for music and the piano which leads her to develop a connection with the Earl of Kilmartin (Victor Alli) who shares the same.

( LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX )

Lord Samadani

The Hunstman star David Mumeni plays Queen Charlotte’s favourite, Lord Samadani, who she brings to London as a match for new debutante Francesca Bridgerton. However, the introduction proves awkward, as peace-loving Francesca doesn’t seem thrilled with Samadani’s dream of a bustling house with eight children.

( LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX )

The first four episodes of Bridgerton season three are now on Netflix with the second half to be released on 13 June.