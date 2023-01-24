Britain’s Got Talent: Bruno Tonioli replaces David Walliams as judge
Walliams came under fire last year after his inappropriate comments about a ‘BGT’ contestant were leaked
Britain’s Got Talent has announced Bruno Tonioli as its newest judge.
“Here we are, Britain’s Got Talent. I am so excited. It’s my first show, I have no idea what’s going to happen, but I’m sure it’s going to be brilliant,” Tonioli said in a statement.
The former Strictly Come Dancing judge will replace comedy star David Walliams on the panel.
Walliams became embroiled in controversy late last year after a leaked set recording showed Walliams making sexually explicit comments about a BGT contestant.
Walliams apologised at the time, telling The Independent: “I would like to apologise to the people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks in filming for Britain’s Got Talent in 2020. These were private conversations and – like most conversations with friends – were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry.”
This article is being updated
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies