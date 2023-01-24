Jump to content

Britain’s Got Talent: Bruno Tonioli replaces David Walliams as judge

Walliams came under fire last year after his inappropriate comments about a ‘BGT’ contestant were leaked

Tom Murray
Tuesday 24 January 2023 17:28
Britain’s Got Talent has announced Bruno Tonioli as its newest judge.

“Here we are, Britain’s Got Talent. I am so excited. It’s my first show, I have no idea what’s going to happen, but I’m sure it’s going to be brilliant,” Tonioli said in a statement.

The former Strictly Come Dancing judge will replace comedy star David Walliams on the panel.

Walliams became embroiled in controversy late last year after a leaked set recording showed Walliams making sexually explicit comments about a BGT contestant.

Walliams apologised at the time, telling The Independent: “I would like to apologise to the people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks in filming for Britain’s Got Talent in 2020. These were private conversations and – like most conversations with friends – were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry.”

