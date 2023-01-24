Britain’s Got Talent: Bruno Tonioli replaces David Walliams as judge

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Britain’s Got Talent has announced Bruno Tonioli as its newest judge.

“Here we are, Britain’s Got Talent. I am so excited. It’s my first show, I have no idea what’s going to happen, but I’m sure it’s going to be brilliant,” Tonioli said in a statement.

The former Strictly Come Dancing judge will replace comedy star David Walliams on the panel.

Walliams became embroiled in controversy late last year after a leaked set recording showed Walliams making sexually explicit comments about a BGT contestant.

Walliams apologised at the time, telling The Independent: “I would like to apologise to the people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks in filming for Britain’s Got Talent in 2020. These were private conversations and – like most conversations with friends – were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry.”

This article is being updated