A Britain’s Got Talent act revealed a major production secret about a judge’s performance during the show’s live semi-final on Friday (31 May).

The final eight acts of the talent contest battled it out in a close competition during the fifth live show, hosted by Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, as Sunday’s live final looms.

Comedian and primary school teacher Alex Mitchell, who has Tourette’s and autism, garnered the most public votes as he headed straight for the final.

Trixy, a magician from London, was saved by the judges as Denise and Stefan, a blind couple who sing and play the piano, just missed out on the last spot.

However, the magician appeared to have made a mistake as he inadverently let slip a secret about judge Alesha Dixon’s performance during his act. The singer had recently defended her ex-colleague David Walliams for his dismissal from the show.

As he involved the judges in a magic trick, he asked judge Bruno Tonioli the time he woke up that morning as he input it into a calculator. He then moved on to ask “Breathe Slow” singer Dixon, to guess how many people she thought were in the building at the Hammersmith Apollo Theatre where the event was taking place.

But, as he proceeded to ask the judge how she was, he added: “Alesha, lovely performance by the way”.

Dixon, who was due to perform her new song “Ransom” during the show, laughed awkwardly as she thanked him for the compliment. Tonioli grimaced as the blunder was noticed by the audience who laughed and cheered in support.

( ITV/ Britain’s Got Talent )

The show had not aired a performance of the song for viewers at home, provoking speculation as the comment did not go unnoticed.

“There was me thinking Trixy was a time traveller when congratulated Alesha on her performance,” joked one fan as another added, “Trixy accidentally dropping it in that Alesha’s performance is pre-recorded”.

One viewer noticed that the audience and judges didn’t seem phased, saying that the magician had “literally exposed that Alesha‘s performance wasn’t LIVE but they still act like it was anyway”.

Others said they were “Obsessed” with the act for “outing Alesha for prerecording her ‘live’ performance”.

Dixon later performed the new single as the “Live” symbol shown in the corner of the screen throughout the show was removed for her segment.

The live final for Britain’s Got Talent will air on Sunday at 7.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.