Simon Cowell splattered in face with foam live on Britain’s Got Talent semi-final

Simon Cowell was caught off guard when he was splattered in the face with foam during the live semi-final of Britain’s Got Talent.

The 68-year-old watched Welsh dance troop Troll Dancers colorful routine on Wednesday (29 May), when one of the “trolls” headed down to meet the judge armed with a spray can.

She then proceeded to spray him with the foam, completely covering his face, much to the delight of the audience and fellow judges.

The head judge took the incident well and later posted a video of it on his Instagram page, joking: “This is not what I signed up for.”