Dancing with the Stars fans were upset after the show’s Britney Spears-themed night featured none of the singer’s recorded songs.

Last night’s (4 October) episode of the hit American reality series, which is hosted by Tyra Banks, saw contestants pay tribute to the pop star.

While many of Spears’s songs were performed over the episode, some viewers took issue with the fact that all of the tracks were performed by the house band.

This was likely a choice made by the show’s network, ABC, to avoid the cost of securing the full rights.

“How did DWTS plan an entire Britney Spears night and not secure a single song?” asked one confused viewer.

Another added: “A ‘Britney night’, but the songs are bootleg kidz bop covers?!”

“It’s Britney night! But we’re gonna play knockoff covers of all her songs,” quipped a third user.

One person said: “It’s Britney Spears week on #DWTS but they can’t use Britney’s vocals??”

“When a Britney Spears song begins to play and it’s not Britney Spears,” added someone else, while one user wrote: “These covers of Britney’s songs have been… something.”

“The band about to mess up these Britney songs aren’t they?” said another.

Someone joked: “Let’s honour Britney by playing covers and ruin them all,” with another agreeing: “That’s NOT Britney’s voice… yea this is the worst.”

This year’s competition features 15 celebrities, including Mel C of the Spice Girls, star Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby, and Olivia Jade Giannulli, whose casting has been met with criticism.

Giannulli is the daughter of Lori Loughlin, a former actor on Full House, and Mossimo Giannulli, a fashion designer. Both parents served time in prison after taking pleas in the college admissions scandal.

Dancing with the Stars airs weekly on the ABC network in the US.

Spears recently thanked her fans for waging a high-profile campaign to get the pop star released from her legal conservatorship.