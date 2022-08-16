Brooklyn Beckham says he’s a ‘chef’ when TikToker asks how he afforded £1.2m car
Beckham advised viewers: ‘Just follow your passion. Whatever makes you happy, just keep doing it’
Brooklyn Beckham was approached by a famous TikToker while driving his £1.2m McClaren P1 supercar.
The TikToker, Daniel Mac, makes videos asking people in expensive cars what they do for a living in order to afford them.
In a video posted Monday (15 August), Mac approaches Beckham who recognises him from TikTok.
The son of footballer David Beckham and Spice Girl Victoria Beckham tells the TikToker: “Uhh, I’m a chef.”
Mac responds: “Really? Are you like the best chef in the world?” To which Beckham responds: “Trying to be.”
Asked about his advice for people looking to get into cooking, Beckham then says: “Just follow your passion. Whatever makes you happy, just keep doing it.”
Beckham famously attended New York’s Parson’s School of Design to study photography, but batted away his previous career path as a “hobby”, while his love of cooking he described as a discipline he would “literally die” for.
In a recent joint interview with his wife Nicola Peltz for Variety, Beckham said he “dreams” of opening a pub in Los Angeles.
“I would love to have my own pub,” he said. “I would love to have my own sauces, knives, pots and pans. Not like a chef – I’m always going to be learning about cooking. I want to have so many TV shows, and hopefully one day open up a pub in LA, because LA needs a pub.”
According to the car magazine Evo, the majority of McClaren P1s for sale are listed at just over the million mark and a few touching £1.3 million.
However, on the autotrading site Pistonheads, there are just two P1s listed for sale in the UK at the time of writing, both priced at £1.4m.
The supercar boasts 903 bhp and can hit 60 mph in a staggering 2.8 seconds.
