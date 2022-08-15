Brooklyn Beckham mocked after claiming he invented ‘new thing’ with wife Nicola - combining their surnames
Beckham recently spoke about couple’s decision to change surname to Peltz Beckham following their nuptials
Brooklyn Beckham switches between American and Cockney accents during interview
Brooklyn Beckham’s latest comment has the internet in stitches after he claimed to have started a “new thing” with wife Nicola Peltz, which many people have pointed out has actually been around for quite some time.
In a recent interview with Variety, Beckham spoke about his marriage to his newlywed wife, which took place in April during a star-studded Palm Beach ceremony. After tying the knot, Beckham and Peltz revealed that they took each other’s last names in an Instagram post.
The 23-year-old aspiring chef shared a black-and-white photo of himself and Peltz on their wedding day to Instagram, along with the caption: “Mr & Mrs Peltz Beckham.”
Speaking to Variety, Beckham explained that the two combined their last names as a marker of their partnership. “We had this idea - we kind of combined our last names,” he said. “I was just like, oh, we could start a new thing, and it’ll be so cool to have our own kids and have little Peltz Beckhams running around.”
Now it seems Beckham’s comments have received some flack online, mainly from social media users who pointed out that combined last names isn’t a new concept.
“Brooklyn Beckham introducing double barrel surnames to the world is akin to Alexandra Burke bringing ‘elephant in the room’ to the UK,” one Twitter user wote.
“Does Brooklyn Beckham think he invented double barrelled names?” asked another user.
“As if I’ve not had a double barrel surname for the last 31 years,” said someone else.
However, other users felt the quote was taken out of context, and believed that the Peltz-Beckham surname would simply be a “new thing” for their future children.
“Am I the only who thinks that he meant that combining both their surnames would be a new thing to create a legacy for their children. Instead of just Beckham,” one person said.
“People are being purposely obtuse,” another user wrote. “Obviously he meant creating their new family name and not introducing the concept”.
Following their nuptials, fans praised the couple’s decision to combine each other’s surnames, with one person writing: “Congratulations. Love it that you wrote both the last names. Finally our society is progressing.”
Another person said: “Both last names! That’s how you do it! Amazing power couple of the next generation.”
According to the Deed Poll Office, which specialises in name changes, requests from newlyweds to officially retain their maiden names alongside their spouse’s surname rose by 30 per cent between 2020 and 2021.
