Nicola Peltz reveals real reason she didn’t wear a Victoria Beckham wedding dress

Nicola Peltz-Beckham, 27, has addressed the real reason she didn't wear a Victoria Beckham dress when she tied the knot with the designer's son, Brooklyn, 23.

Family feud rumours have circulated ever since the April 9 Palm Beach, Florida wedding where Nicola opted for a custom Valentino gown instead of something designed by her mother-in-law.

"I was going to (wear a Victoria Beckham dress) and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realised that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress," Ms Peltz-Beckham said.

Sign up to our free newsletters here.