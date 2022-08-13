Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
01:27
Nicola Peltz reveals real reason she didn’t wear a Victoria Beckham wedding dress
Nicola Peltz-Beckham, 27, has addressed the real reason she didn't wear a Victoria Beckham dress when she tied the knot with the designer's son, Brooklyn, 23.
Family feud rumours have circulated ever since the April 9 Palm Beach, Florida wedding where Nicola opted for a custom Valentino gown instead of something designed by her mother-in-law.
"I was going to (wear a Victoria Beckham dress) and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realised that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress," Ms Peltz-Beckham said.
Sign up to our free newsletters here.
Up next
00:23
Eurovision superfan shares enthusiasm for Glasgow to host 2023 contest
01:38
Warner Bros reportedly considering three options for The Flash after Ezra Miller controversies
00:54
Former Eurovision runner-up hopes Liverpool will host 2023 contest
01:00
Reading & Leeds Festival 2022: Who is headlining this year?
05:26
What is inflation? | Decomplicated
01:55
Who is Salman Rushdie and why is he controversial?
00:33
Anne Heche dies aged 53 after sustaining injuries in car crash
01:20
Heatwave: How the water shortage brought some regions to a hosepipe ban
01:27
Father of nine-month-old baby blocks Thames Water worker from leaving after having no water for 36 hours
00:34
Severe thunderstorm bends 90m tall wind turbine in half
00:33
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73
01:10
Donald Trump says his Florida residence was raided by the FBI
01:55
Who is Salman Rushdie and why is he controversial?
01:24
Salman Rushdie’s suspected attacker named as 24-year-old Hadi Matar
01:27
Anne Heche: Celebrities pay tribute to actor after death
01:01
Salman Rushdie: New York governor praises police officer who helped author
01:38
Sadiq Khan urges government to treat cost of living crisis as an emergency
01:04
Plymouth shooting: Service held to remember victims on anniversary
00:48
Starmer says Labour will announce ‘comprehensive plan’ to deal with cost of living crisis
02:02
'We need to do things differently': Truss outlines plan to beat Labour and Lib Dems
01:55
Who is Salman Rushdie and why is he controversial?
01:24
Salman Rushdie’s suspected attacker named as 24-year-old Hadi Matar
01:27
Anne Heche: Celebrities pay tribute to actor after death
01:01
Salman Rushdie: New York governor praises police officer who helped author
11:51
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite | Behind The Headlines
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland | Behind The Headlines
13:07
The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines
11:44
Will Partygate be the end of Boris Johnson? | Behind The Headlines
11:23
Surviving Mariupol: The deadliest city in Ukraine | On The Ground
08:25
Supreme Court’s decision on abortion rights reveals America’s division | On The Ground
13:26
Documentary: The true horror of Russia’s war in Ukraine | On The Ground
09:29
Lebanon’s ‘orchestrated’ financial crisis bringing poverty to the middle classes | On The Ground
00:36
Marcus Rashford: Erik ten Hag expects forward to stay at Man Utd
01:35
Antonio Conte says Spurs will perform better against Chelsea after multiple losses
02:00
Chelsea: Raheem Sterling aims to be leader as he joins London club a ‘grown adult’
00:47
England’s Georgia Stanway belts out Sweet Caroline for Bayern Munich initiation song
01:00
World Cup 2022: Fifa set to start tournament one day earlier than planned
01:37
Manchester United need to get over Sir Alex Ferguson exit, says Javier Hernandez
00:55
Illegal to Be Me: Tom Daley embarks on campaign to help LGBT+ community
00:33
Little League baseball batter consoles pitcher who hit him in the head
02:01
French prime minister says country must adapt to climate change as wildfires rage
00:32
Heatwave: Sky fills with smoke as French firefighters battle blaze in Gironde
01:22
Environment Agency rescues fish as hot weather impacts animals in the UK
00:25
Met Office issues thunderstorm warning for Monday
01:51
Drought officially declared across parts of UK amid continued dry spell
01:20
Heatwave: How the water shortage brought some regions to a hosepipe ban
00:55
Heatwave: Water levels fall at Woodhead Reservoir as hot weather continues
00:29
Southern France wildfires fill skies with flames in apocalyptic scenes
00:42
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah signs new long-term contract
00:41
‘We’ve got a high quality manager here’ says Nick Pope after signing to Newcastle United
00:28
Aston Villa goalkeeper allegedly assaulted during pitch invasion after Manchester city win
01:05
Manchester City stage remarkable comeback to clinch Premier League title
10:25
Under the Banner of Heaven and Maryland | Binge or Bin
03:02
Under the Banner of Heaven is ‘not Andrew Garfield’s finest work’
10:29
Black Bird and Resident Evil | Binge or Bin
02:54
Resident Evil ‘feels very heavy-handed’
06:55
Music Box Session #66: Quarry
09:24
Music Box Session #65: Santino Le Saint
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
10:44
Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar
49:30
Rebecca Humphries on emotional abuse, toxic love and her night out with a disappearing softboi
00:57
Rebecca Humphries gives her definition of gaslighting
01:35
Rebecca Humphries says narcissism feeds toxic behaviour in relationships
31:45
Dr Hazel Wallace busts myths around the clitoris, female masturbation, and the ‘orgasm gap’
01:14
Son bizarrely brings 40lb frozen octopus he bought from Facebook Marketplace home
00:48
Bear in Turkey appears to be ‘high’ after eating hallucinogenic honey
01:25
Charlie Sheen: Denise Richards reveals why she divorced actor
01:18
Perseid meteor shower: How to catch the best glimpse
01:42
‘It’s still not really sunk in’: EastEnders actor James Bye on joining Strictly Come Dancing
01:48
Vlogging pilot films world’s shortest passenger flight between Scottish islands
00:57
Balloons fill the sky after lift off at Bristol’s International Fiesta
00:33
Bristol International Balloon Fiesta returns with first mass ascent after three-year break
01:24
Tips on how to get the most from Amazon’s Prime Day | IndyBest
06:15
Why get a Chromebook and which one is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
04:29
Tinted moisturisers: What is it and how to choose the best one | IndyBest Reviews
04:15
How to choose the right air fryer for you | IndyBest Reviews
04:16
How to choose the right electric toothbrush for you | IndyBest Reviews
05:17
How to choose a cordless vacuum cleaner: From Samsung to Shark | IndyBest Reviews
01:40
Black Friday 2021: How to get the best deals this year | IndyBest Guide
04:51
Which Nintendo Switch is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
02:08
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:10
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:00:15
How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar
01:37
A rare road trip through Saudi Arabia’s landscape
01:01
Why mangroves are indispensable to Saudi Arabia’s future
01:09
Saudi Green Initiative London Summit: Highlights from a day of climate talks
01:00
Artist describes using recycled materials for exhibitions
01:14
Seizing moment 'fundamental' to finding nature-based solutions to carbon capture, says conservationist
01:44
Saudi Arabia’s environment will be ‘totally different’ in future, says wildlife leader
00:54
Saudi leaders are embracing ‘unappreciated’ ways of facing climate crisis, says researcher
00:44
Saudi Green Initiative is 'new frontier' for innovation, says developer
00:00
Watch in full: Day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum
00:50
Goal for Saudi Arabia to become ‘pioneers’ in clean energy, says minister
01:14
Saudi Arabia wants to be ‘held accountable’ for climate promises, says energy minister
02:28
Neom CEO says team working 'day and night' to create sustainable city
01:06
AlUla heritage developer says there is ‘no competition’ between nature and economy
01:14
Saudi Arabia plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060
01:26
Saudi's sustainability plan is not a 'shot in the dark', says energy minister
00:50
Talent pool behind Saudi energy ministry is ‘remarkable’, says energy forum CEO
02:07
Sustainability is a 'guiding principle', says Al Soudah development CEO
01:00
Change ‘does not scare’ young people in Saudi Arabia, says policy officer
01:35
Sustainability musician AY Yong performs Creep Creep at the Saudi Green Initiative
02:25
The way Saudi Arabia is 'moving on' is 'extraordinary', says photographer David Chancellor
00:42
Red Sea project will be a ‘top destination’ for divers, says content creator
00:58
Online tree planting service highlighted at Saudi Green Initiative conference
00:39
Saudi research associate says climate action is being taken seriously ‘at governing level’
01:16
Senior policy analyst says Saudi energy ministry ‘values diversity’
00:00
Watch in full: World leaders attend the Middle East Green Initiative in Riyadh
00:51
Saudi Crown Prince says Kingdom is entering a ‘green era’
01:24
Paris climate agreement not enough to steady temperature rise, says John Kerry
01:21