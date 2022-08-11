Jump to content
Brooklyn Beckham says he ‘dreams’ of opening a pub in LA

The model said he would ‘literally die’ for his love of cooking

Emily Atkinson
Thursday 11 August 2022 09:15
Brooklyn Beckham announces new cooking show

Brooklyn Beckham has opened up about his dream of one day opening a pub in Los Angeles that serves “healthy comfort food”.

The 23-year-old model spoke to Variety in a joint interview with his wife, Nicola Peltz, of his idea to launch a reality TV show based around their proposed American pub venture.

The son of David and Victoria Beckham famously attended New York’s Parson’s School of Design to study photography, but batted away his previous career path as a “hobby”, while his love of cooking he described as a discipline he would “literally die” for.

“I’m almost 100 per cent self-taught”, he said. “Ever since the start of quarantine, I’ve done it every single day, and it’s the one thing I’ve found that takes my mind off of anything I’m thinking about.

“I would love to have my own pub. I would love to have my own sauces, knives, pots and pans. Not like a chef — I’m always going to be learning about cooking. I want to have so many TV shows, and hopefully one day open up a pub in LA, because LA needs a pub.”

Speaking of his hopes to document his pub journey as the subject of a TV show, he added: “I’ve always said to my wife, we should actually do a reality TV show, because she’s so funny.

“And we take the p*** out of each other all the time. She sometimes doesn’t get my English humour.”

Beckham often posts his latest culinary creations to Instagram, posting tutorial videos making everything from fresh pasta and dumplings, to duck pancakes and fish and chips.

Under a recent post teaching his fans to make ratatouille, his father commented: “Dad’s favourite movie Ratatouille. I assume that’s for me @brooklynpeltzbeckham.”

