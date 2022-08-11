Brooklyn Beckham says he ‘dreams’ of opening a pub in LA

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Brooklyn Beckham has opened up about his dream of one day opening a pub in Los Angeles that serves “healthy comfort food”.

The 23-year-old model spoke to Variety in a joint interview with his wife, Nicola Peltz, of his idea to launch a reality TV show based around their proposed American pub venture.

The son of David and Victoria Beckham famously attended New York’s Parson’s School of Design to study photography, but batted away his previous career path as a “hobby”, while his love of cooking he described as a discipline he would “literally die” for.

“I’m almost 100 per cent self-taught”, he said. “Ever since the start of quarantine, I’ve done it every single day, and it’s the one thing I’ve found that takes my mind off of anything I’m thinking about.

“I would love to have my own pub. I would love to have my own sauces, knives, pots and pans. Not like a chef — I’m always going to be learning about cooking. I want to have so many TV shows, and hopefully one day open up a pub in LA, because LA needs a pub.”

Speaking of his hopes to document his pub journey as the subject of a TV show, he added: “I’ve always said to my wife, we should actually do a reality TV show, because she’s so funny.

“And we take the p*** out of each other all the time. She sometimes doesn’t get my English humour.”

Beckham often posts his latest culinary creations to Instagram, posting tutorial videos making everything from fresh pasta and dumplings, to duck pancakes and fish and chips.

Under a recent post teaching his fans to make ratatouille, his father commented: “Dad’s favourite movie Ratatouille. I assume that’s for me @brooklynpeltzbeckham.”