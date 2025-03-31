Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bruce Parry has been heralded a “hero of modern documentary TV” by fans for his wild exploits in the reboot of his Noughties adventure series, Tribe.

The former Royal Marine, 56, first starred in the BBC2 documentary series from 2004 to 2007, which saw him live with various tribal groups to better understand their culture.

For the 2025 edition, the show has been rebranded as Tribe with Bruce Parry and sees the explorer projectile vomit after doing psychedelics with the Waimaha people in the Colombian Amazon rainforest.

Elsewhere in the show, Parry visited The Mucubal tribe in Angola where he suffocated a goat with his bare hands, describing the incident as “the most gruesome thing I’ve ever done”.

Fans were ecstatic to see Parry’s escapades return to screens after a near two-decade hiatus, with memes of the former Royal Marine vomiting going viral on social media.

“Great to see Bruce Parry back doing psychedelics and shoving scorpions up his a*** to impress tribesmen,” one viewer wrote on X/Twitter.

“These undiscovered tribes must see him coming,” another person added.

open image in gallery Bruce Parry has been heralded a 'TV hero' after returning to screens for a new series of 'Tribe' ( BBC )

“They’ve put chillies up his nose, made him eat cold boiled frogs and are now making him puke his guts out. And he remained cheerful!”

Meanwhile, a third fan praised Parry for his “deep immersion into indigenous cultures” dubbing the series “both eye opening and humbling”.

“What’s a Sunday night without watching Bruce Parry being sick on the telly?” another person asked, while further fans dubbed the explorer “f****** bonkers” for taking part in the tribes’ rituals.

The new series of Tribe is a three-episode mini series in which Parry visits communities who face threat in today’s modern world.

Speaking about the comeback, Parry said: “It’s been over twenty years since Tribe first aired.

open image in gallery Fans were delighted by footage of the explorer vomiting after taking psychedelic drugs in the Amazon ( BBC )

“Living with people who experience the world in such profoundly different ways was eye-opening then, but today it feels vital,” he added. “I believe we have so much to learn from those who still live in deep connection with the world around them,” the explorer continued.

“It feels a huge privilege that the BBC has allowed me to explore these places and themes once again.”

The Tribe reboot has received largely positive reviews with The Guardian’s Jack Seale awarding the mini-series four stars, despite the repetitive nature of the show’s format.

“It is the same old same old,” Seale writes of Parry vomiting in the jungle. “But it feels good to reconnect.”