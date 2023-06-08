Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Bryan Cranston has revealed plans to take a career break in a new interview.

The Breaking Bad star, 70, said he wants to “change the paradigm” with his wife, former actor Robin Dearden, 69.

“For the last 24 years, Robin has led her life holding onto my tail,” Cranston told British GQ.

“She’s been the plus one, she’s been the wife of a celebrity. She’s had to pivot and adjust her life based on mine. She has tremendous benefit from it, but we’re uneven. I want to level that out. She deserves it.”

In order to do so, Cranston said he plans to stop acting (for a while, at least), shut down his production company and sell his half of Dos Hombres, the mezcal company he co-founded with his Breaking Bad co-star Aaron Paul.

He expressed his desire to abscond to France for at least six months and live in a small village, cooking, gardening and spending time with his wife of 34 years.

Bryan Cranston (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

“I want to have that experience,” Cranston said. “I want to go for day trips and have the fire in the fireplace and drink wine with new friends and not read scripts. It’s not going to be like, ‘Oh, I’ll read and see what I’m going to do.’ No, it’s a pause. It’s a stop. I won’t be thinking about [work]. I’m not going to be taking phone calls.”

He added of the planned hiatus: “It’s about taking a chance. I’m used to that feeling – of not knowing.”

In an interview with The Independent in February this year, Cranston spoke about the importance of a work-life balance.

“Acting feels tentative,” he said. “It doesn’t feel like it’s foundationally structured to last long.”

He explained that the most important thing was to “make sure your personal life is as sane and as structured as possible. If you have that, then in your creative life you can go anywhere, because there is this invisible tether back down to sanity.”

Cranston currently stars in and produces Your Honor, in which he plays Michael Desiato, a morally upright New Orleans judge whose son kills the son of a crime boss in a hit-and-run.

Your Honor season two is streaming now on Paramount Plus.