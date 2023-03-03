Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Sarah Michelle Gellar reacts to family whose ‘lives were saved during tornado’ by Buffy the Vampire Slayer

One man’s dedication to the hit WB series supposedly prevented a deadly tragedy

Louis Chilton
Friday 03 March 2023 16:16
Comments
Buffy the Vampire Slayer trailer season 1

Sarah Michelle Gellar has responded to a man who claims that watching Buffy the Vampire Slayer saved his family’s lives during a tornado.

The story was first shared in a TikTok video from user @SloppyJoey17.

“Hey Dad, do you remember the time Buffy the Vampire Slayer saved all our lives?” the social media creator is seen asking at the start of the video.

The camera then pans to his father, who recalls the incident, which seemingly dates back to when Buffy was first airing (1997 to 2003).

“Well, the series finale was coming on,” he says, “and I wasn’t gonna miss it. There were sirens going off, f***ing tornado, blah blah blah. Your mama was so scared, so she got all y’all kids and all the f***ing neighbours go down in the storm cellar. But I said ‘f*** it’, I’m watching Buffy.

Recommended

“So I watch Buffy. And about three hours later, after Angel goes off, and all that bulls***, I’m looking for y’all. And y’all are nowhere around. So I go out back and hear y’all in the storm cellar, screaming for somebody to let you out. And that big old oak tree had fallen on top of the door and trapped y’all inside.”

He continued: “So if I was inside that f***ing cellar with y’all, we’d have all been dead.”

Buffy (Sarah Michelle Gellar) cuts her hair off in ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s sixth season

(UPN)

The man’s son then adds that they “owe their lives to Sarah Michelle Gellar”.

Gellar, who played the demon-slaying hero of the hit WB series, shared the video on her Instagram account.

Recommended

Alongside it, she wrote the message: “You don’t owe me anything.”

You can read The Independent’s recent full-length interview with Gellar here, in which the actor discusses Buffy, sexism and her return to TV.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in