Sarah Michelle Gellar has revealed a “little-known fact” about the connection between Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Dolly Parton.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, 31 January, the actor explained that the country music icon was a producer on the supernatural drama.

Though the cast “never saw” Parton, Gellar said they would receive Christmas presents with her name on them.

The singer and Sandy Gallin founded production company Sandollar Entertainment in 1986, which produced the Buffy the Vampire Slayer movie in 1992, later turning it into the seven-season series.

Sign up for our newsletters.