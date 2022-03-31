Prime Video has released the first trailer and announced the premiere date for the UK remake of Call My Agent!

Based on the hit Netflix show about a Parisian talent agency, Ten Percent is scheduled to release on 28 April in the UK.

The reboot’s cast includes actors such as Prasanna Puwanarajah, Maggie Steed, Jack Davenport and Lydia Leonard, with guest appearances by veritable British superstars including Helena Bonham Carter, Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor, Emma Corrin, Dominic West and Olivia Williams.

Ten Percent follows the lives of four overworked agents as they manage star tantrums, conflicting casting decisions, and internal politics after an unexpected crisis sets their fictitious London talent agency down the path of financial ruin.

The critically acclaimed French dramedy has spawned widespread international interest and attention, with remakes also reportedly in works in South Korea, Indonesia, the Middle East, Philippines, Malaysia and Poland.

Cast details of Ten Percent were first announced in May last year.

Last Christmas actor Leonard will star as Alexa, in a role based on Camille Cottin’s lead Andréa Martel in the French-language series known locally as Dix Pour Cent!

Pirates of the Carribean’s Davenport has been cast as Jonathan, whose part is inspired by Mathias Barneville (played by Thibault de Montalembert in the original series).

At the time, it was reported that the series will retain the essence of its French counterpart while also incorporating new storylines and a focus on “transatlantic industry relationships” as well as the British class system.

All eight episodes of the first season of Ten Percent will be available to watch on 28 April on Prime Video in the UK, Ireland and other select markets.

Meanwhile, Sundance Now and AMC+ will premiere the show’s first two episodes in the US a day later on 29 April. After that, all episodes will be available for viewing on BBC America.