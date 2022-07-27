Candace Cameron Bure has addressed the viral TikTok video of JoJo Siwa labelling her the “rudest celebrity” she’s ever met.

The Full House star posted an Instagram Reel from her car on Tuesday (25 June), explaining that she had called Siwa to understand her side of the story and apologise.

Bure said she and Siwa had a "great conservation”, during which the teen said "she didn't think this was going to go viral” and told Bure she “didn't think it was a big deal”.

Explaining that Siwa’s video had, in fact, caused a lot of backlash for her, Bure said she asked the Dance Moms star why she thought she was rude.

According to Bure, Siwa said, “You know, I met you at the Fuller House premiere and I was 11 years old. And we were all on the red carpet and I had come up to you and I said, ‘Can I have a picture with you?’ and you said to me, ‘Not right now,’ and then you proceeded to do what you were doing and take pictures with other people on the red carpet.’”

Bure said she apologised for “breaking” Siwa’s heart at the time, adding that she felt “crummy” about the interaction.

The actor ended the video by saying that things between her and Siwa were “all good” and warned viewers about the impact their words can have on social media: “I think that the lesson we can learn is to be mindful of no matter how many followers you have, even a 10-second trending TikTok video can do damage.

“Because our words matter and our actions matter and whether you have 50 million followers or 500 followers or five followers, we all influence the people around us.”

In her TikTok posted on Sunday (24 July), Siwa flashed photos of celebrities alongside categories including “rudest”, “nicest”, “coolest”, and “celebrity crush”.

Candace Cameron Bure (left) and JoJo Siwa (Instagram/Getty Images)

Siwa revealed Zendaya as her “celebrity crush”, followed by Miley Cyrus as the “nicest” celebrity she’s met, and Elton John as the “coolest”.

She ends the video by exposing the cartoon character Spongebob Squarepants as the celebrity “that did me dirty”.

Earlier this year, Siwa fans accused Nickelodeon of homophobia after the pop star said she wasn’t invited to the 2022 Kids Choice Awards.

Siwa came out as LGBT+ in 2021.