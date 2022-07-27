Candace Cameron Bure shares Bible verse after JoJo Siwa calls her ‘rudest celebrity’ she’s met
‘Trust the lord always,’ Bure shared on Instagram
Full House star Candace Cameron Bure appeared to have a biblical response to JoJo Siwa labelling her the “rudest celebrity” she’s ever met.
In a viral TikTok video, posted on Sunday (24 July), the Dance Moms alum flashed photos of celebrities alongside categories including “rudest”, “nicest”, “coolest”, and “celebrity crush”.
Underneath the first heading, “The rudest celebrity I’ve ever met,” Siwa turns her phone for a brief second to show a photo of Cameron Bure.
On Monday (25 July), the actor posted a Bible verse, Isiah 26:4, on her Instagram Story: “Trust the lord always.”
It is unclear when Siwa met Bure. She did, however, attend the Fuller House premiere in 2016.
The Independent has contacted Bure’s representatives for comment.
Elsewhere in the video, Siwa revealed Zendaya as her “celebrity crush”, followed by Miley Cyrus as the “nicest” celebrity she’s met, and Elton John as the “coolest”.
She ends the video by exposing the cartoon character Spongebob Squarepants as the celebrity “that did me dirty”.
Earlier this year, Siwa fans accused Nickelodeon of homophobia after the pop star said she wasn’t invited to the 2022 Kids Choice Awards.
Siwa came out as LGBT+ in 2021.
