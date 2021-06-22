Star Trek’sGeorge Takei has congratulated American football star Carl Nassib for coming out as gay.

On Monday (21 June), the Las Vegas Raiders player, shared a video to Instagram explaining that he was a “pretty private person”, but hoped him coming out would mean other people would not have to make similar videos in the future.

In doing so, Nassib became the first active NFL player to come out as gay.

“I’m a pretty private person so I hope you guys know that I’m really not doing this for attention. I just think that representation and visibility are so important,” he said, while announcing that he had also donated $100,000 (£72,000) to LGBTQ+ charity The Trevor Project.

The news of Nassib’s announcement was celebrated by a number of gay celebrities, including Takei.

“It took me until I was in my late 60s to come out,” the 84-year-old tweeted. “Such is the power of the closet. And I know what it’s like to have the eyes of the world on you when you do finally speak your truth.

“Bravo, Carl Nassib. You have tackled a great deal today.”

“Congrats to Carl Nassib on being be the first active NFL player to come out as gay!” Billy on the Street presenter Billy Eichner commented. “10 yrs ago I was the first man to be actively gay at the Super Bowl.”

YouTuber Tyler Oakley posted: “Major. No gay guide needed! Thank you Carl Nassib for leading with courage & compassion, & for supporting the life-saving, identity-affirming work of @TrevorProject.”