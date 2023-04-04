Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Carol Vorderman has been rounding up a long list of Conservative MPs and councillors who do not say which political party they represent on their social media profiles.

The former Countdown statistician asked her 739,000 followers to screenshot the profiles of any Tory politicians who were hiding their party from their socials.

“I WANT YOUR HELP,” she tweeted on Monday (3 April). “I’ve noticed a number of Tory MPs and councillors removing mention of them being Tories from their social media profiles.

“I’d like to collate them and do some statistical work on this (you know I like numbers!).

“CAN YOU SCREENSHOT ANY YOU FIND AND POST HERE?”

Vorderman pointed out that politicians from other political parties do display their allegiance on their profiles.

The Independent has checked the social accounts of all 31 politicians in Labour’s shadow cabinet, and every single one has a prominent mention of their party either in their bio or header art.

Vorderman told her followers that “out of 98 Tory MP Twitter accounts, only 28 have ‘Conservative’ in their bio or header art!!!”, adding: “So far 70 per cent of them have deleted any reference to their own political party #ToriesDeletingTory.”

She also posted: “Of the last four Tory prime ministers ONLY Rishi Sunak mentions that he is Conservative. Liz Truss – no mention of Conservative. Boris Johnson – no mention of Conservative. Theresa May – no mention of Conservative. How ashamed of their party are they?”

Among the MPs she called out was Nadhim Zahawai, who was recently re-elected as the Conservative candidate for Stratford-on-Avon.

The star also called out Tories using green campaign leaflets, rather than blue ones.

Vorderman caught out Lee Anderson, the current chair of the Conservative Party, who changed his bio in the wake of her investigation.

In retaliation, he told Vorderman to “act your age”, to which she replied she was “howling laughing” as she told the MP and GB News presenter to “get a grip”.

The star has criticised the Conservatives before. Earlier this month, Vorderman said she was “absolutely disgusted” by the words and actions of two government ministers as she appeared before MPs to discuss menopause and the workplace. Read more here.