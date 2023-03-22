Carol Vorderman says she’s ‘horrified’ by words and actions of two Tory ministers

Carol Vorderman said she was “absolutely disgusted” by the words and actions of two government ministers as she appeared before MPs to discuss menopause and the workplace.

The former Countdown star said women’s minister Maria Caulfield could not “be bothered to turn up” having refused to appear before the women and equalities committee.

Ms Vorderman also criticised Kemi Badenoch for comparing “women going through terrible, terrible menopausal symptoms” with those with ginger hair.

“I thought they were insulting,” she said of Ms Badenoch’s comments.

