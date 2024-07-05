Carol Vorderman delivers jubilant statement as Tories wiped out by Labour landslide

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Carol Vorderman celebrated Labour’s landslide general election victory as she reflected on years of “corruption, lies and gaslighting” from the Conservative Party.

The former Countdown star, 63, has been one of the most vocal celebrity critics of the Tory government, and recently announced that she plans to publish a “part diary, pary political manifesto” to expose the “incompetence and lies” in the party.

She was also a prominent advocate for tactical voting in the general election, predicting that the results could “change the course of British politics for at least a generation” in an op-ed for The Guardian.

Vorderman is now rejoicing as Rishi Sunak admitted defeat and it was confirmed that Sir Keir Starmer would be the UK’s next prime minister.

Appearing on Channel 4’s live election coverage as the results poured in, she exclaimed: “Let’s get the party started, because they have gone.”

“A Labour landslide! Fourteen years of corruption, lies and gaslighting, you’ve got two ex-disgraced Tory chancellors in the studio,” she said. “You’ve got Nadine Dorries, a woman who barely turned up last year as an MP.

“And everybody out there is thinking, ‘No more of this – no more of the lies, of the deceit, of the corruption, of the VIP PPE lane scandal, the betting scandal.’

“Who could ever have thought that a government would be as utterly, utterly banal and ridiculous as this one?”

open image in gallery Carol Vorderman celebrated the general election results ( C4 )

She concluded: “So let’s get the party started, because they have gone.”

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Vorderman added: “Here’s to a new chapter.

“Johnny Mercer gone. Jacob Rees Mogg gone. Gillian Keegan gone. Tories we don’t have to endure anymore.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Vorderman has been relishing the newfound “freedom” she says she has after moving from the BBC to LBC, following her criticism of her former broadcaster over its social media guidelines.

She said she was “not prepared to lose my voice” after the BBC placed restrictions on what its presenters could say on their personal social channels.

Over at ITV, Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway shared a video of herself calling Starmer to congratulate him after he was re-elected as MP for Holborn and St Pancras.

“@gmb is the first at 2.40am to welcome Sir Keir into his new role. Check out his smile and wave, and the cheer,” she said, sharing the clip on social media.

You can follow The Independent’s general election coverage live.

Additional reporting by Press Association