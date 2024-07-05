Tory infighting begins as Rishi Sunak leads party to record-breaking defeat

Support truly

The Conservative Party has already descended into infighting before the general election results have even been fully counted.

Figures on the Tory right and left publicly clashed about the future direction of the party, just hours after the official exit poll put it on course for its worst defeat in history.

In an excoriating op-ed less than an hour after the poll was released, former Brexit negotiator Lord Frost called for Rishi Sunak to “go and never be seen again”.

Sir Robert Buckland has lost his Swindon South seat to Labour (PA) ( PA Wire )

“Decent man though he is, Rishi Sunak’s brief, tragic premiership has ended, and it is best that it has done so, though I wish it could have been sooner,” Lord Frost wrote in the Telegraph.

Former minister Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, who is on course to lose his own North East Somerset seat, blamed the expected defeat on “failing to deliver on Conservative core principles”.

Appearing to encourage the party to push for more right-wing policies in opposition to win back support, the Brexiteer said: “We have no divine right to win votes, we need to win voters at every single election and if you take your base for granted, if you don’t manage to stop the votes going over and if you don’t manage to control migration when that is what your voters are concerned about, your voters will look to other parties.”

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg urged the party to embrace more conservative principles ( PA Wire )

And Dame Andrea Leadsom said voters have told her they do not feel the Tories are "Conservative enough" and are "sick of all this woke stuff".

In dealing with the aftermath of the result, she added: "The Conservative Party is the natural party of government and has been in this country for many long years and so we will be very ruthless about it, we will certainly be very forensic about it."

But ex-justice secretary Sir Robert Buckland warned the party against drifting to the right after the crushing defeat.

Sir Robert, who became the first Tory big beast ousted when he lost his Swindon South seat, said a lurch rightwards "would be a disastrous mistake and it would send us into the abyss, and gift Labour government for many years".

Rishi Sunak’s campaign was widely seen as a disaster from the moment he announced the election date in the pouring rain ( Getty Images )

The exit poll put Sir Keir Starmer on course to complete one of the most remarkable turnarounds in British political history forecasting a huge Labour victory that will sweep him into Downing Street with a majority of 170.

As polling stations closed at 10pm, the exit poll predicted that Labour will win 410 seats, the Tories 131, the Lib Dems 61, Reform 13 and the SNP 10.

Former chancellor George Osborne warned ahead of the vote that the party was bound to descend into chaos after a defeat.

Future leadership hopefuls have already begun jockeying for position, with Suella Braverman this week penning an op-ed declaring the race over, and urging the Tories to prepare for opposition.