Carol Vorderman has addressed the criticism directed at The Chase star Mark Labbett after he made a “creepy” comment about her.

Vorderman was among the celebrities to appear on the ITV game show Beat the Chasers on Tuesday night (11 January).

While the episode aired, Labbett – also known as The Beast – made a comment about her “tangible assets” on Twitter.

The quizzer wrote: “I don’t know what is more impressive about @carolvorders, her intellect of her more tangible assets #superstar #BeatTheChasers.”

Some fans criticised Labbett for his remark, writing that it was “a bit creepy and sexist”.

“Really? This is 2022 not 1972!” wrote one person.

Today (12 January), Vorderman tweeted that she and Labbett “are having a bit of a laugh over this”.

She wrote: “Well the Beast and I are having a bit of a laugh over this as he is a good buddy of mine and we always take the mick out of each other…. All hail the beast @MarkLabbett.”

The 61-year-old added: “And thank you Bradders and the gang for such a great show x.”

Labbett apologised for his comment on Twitter, writing: “So sorry @carolvorders #BeatTheChasers.”

Vorderman responded: “I forgive you, my Beast bud.... But don’t do it again,” accompanied by a laughing face emoji.